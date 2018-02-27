Saginaw Township Trustees Act On Building Conversion And Road Projects
By John Hall
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:01 AM

Saginaw Township trustees approved a special use permit and site plan Monday to convert a former bank on North Center near State into a restaurant for Ya Ya’s Flame Broiled Chicken.

Township Manager Rob Grose  says Grayling based Sylvester Construction is poised to start work soon on the recently vacated building which will involve interior remodeling and some exterior improvements.

The board also voted to proceed with road upgrades for the Autumn Ridge and Golfside subdivisions.

The Saginaw County Road Commission will design and bid out both projects with construction to be completed this summer once school is out.

Over 60 % of the property owners at both locations approved petitions requesting the road work.

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Township School District Caught Up In Gun Debate Issue Authorities Cancel Classes In Saginaw Township Schools Caseville Firefighters Perform Special Ice Rescue Authorities Busy With Saginaw Bay Ice Rescues Local Security Consultant Talks About School And Public Safety Local Delegation Meets With MDOT on Bay City Bridge Maintenance
Comments