Saginaw Township To Take Closer Look At Edgewood Drive Sewer Line

By John Hall
|
Feb 28, 1:07 AM

A sewer line on Edgewood Drive in Saginaw Township near the Saginaw city limits will be getting a closer look in the months ahead. Township Manager Rob Grose  says sewage backups occurred in some area residents’ basements after two major rain events last year.

Grose explained Saginaw Township workers cleared away roots and other obstacles, but found the sewer itself dating back to the late 1920’s in relatively poor condition. Grose added a sewer study will be done this coming year with any actual construction occurring next year. He says depending on what’s found, it could be a complete or partial sewer replacement.

Grose said township trustees okayed a letter of agreement with the Saginaw-based Spicer Group Monday night. It calls for the firm to provide professional engineering services worth $44,000 in conjunction with the project.

