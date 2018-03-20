Saginaw Township School Millage to Appear on August Ballot

Security enhancements, technology updates and infrastructure improvements to school buildings and parking lots are the main focus of a 1 mill sinking fund proposal slated to be on the August 7th ballot in the Saginaw Township Community School District. Board trustees voted Monday to approve placement of the ballot language.

Superintendent Douglas Trombley said the proposal would continue for 10 years and raise approximately $1.2 million for district needs in the first year. A Township resident whose home is valued at $100,000 would pay about $50 per year.

District officials say they currently have the lowest school millage rate in Saginaw County.