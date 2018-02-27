Saginaw Township School District Caught Up In Gun Debate Issue

A tumultuous Monday for Saginaw Township school district officials that began with the announcement of schools being closed due to a potential threat of an attack at Heritage High School eventually concluded with that threat being determined NOT to be credible.

District Superintendent Douglas Trombley says classes will resume, but vowed that he and his staff will remain vigilant to potential future threats.

School board trustees were presented with a resolution Monday evening from the group Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America asking them to oppose pending State Senate legislation allowing guns in schools.

The board took no immediate action, but indicated it might consider the issue soon.