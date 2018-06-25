Saginaw Township School Board Hires STEM Leader as Interim Superintendent

On Monday, June 25, the Saginaw Township Board of Education unanimously chose an interim superintendent to replace outgoing Doug Trombley.

Trombley, who has taken a position with the Bay Arenac ISD, will be temporarily replaced by Carolyn Wierda, Director of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at Saginaw Valley State University. The district is in a lengthy process of finding a permanent replacement, but has chosen Wierda to smooth the transition.

Wierda has only accepted the position on a temporary basis as she plans on retiring soon. She will begin July 15 with a tentative end date on December 1. She says she has accepted the position in order to help the district.

“I think that decision is simply my love for public education and a fondness for Saginaw Township and an opportunity to serve in a short-term capacity, just to be of service.”

Wierda has K-12 public education experience, having served as the Bay City Public Schools Superintendent from 2003-2009. She has worked in education for more than 40 years.