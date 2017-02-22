Saginaw Township Police Seeking Armed Robbery Suspects

Detectives believe two men who robbed the Admiral Gas Station, at 3725 Bay Road, had a get away vehicle waiting at the old Ponderosa Steakhouse.

The pair, described as two dark-skinned, black men in their 20’s, wearing dark clothing and dark ski masks, entered the store about 12:07 Wednesday morning, demanding money from the cash register. One suspect was armed with a small black handgun.

The men fled the station on foot. A Michigan State Police K-9 team lost their trail at the vacant restaurant. Saginaw Township Police are not revealing how much money was taken during the robbery. The two employees were not hurt.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (1-800-422-5245), offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for an anonymous tip identifying the suspects.