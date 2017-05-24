Saginaw Township Police Seek Cash Advance Store Robber

Authorities say no one was injured after a lone gunman robbed the Approved Cash Store, at

5650 State Street, about noon Wednesday. Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the suspect laid a black handgun on the counter of the business and demanded money.

After being given an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect was last seen walking through the parking lot towards Wieneke Road. A State Police K9 team followed his trail to where he likely had a getaway vehicle parked.

Witnesses described him as white man, six foot one, thin, weighing about 180 pounds, with a stubble beard. He was wearing lightly tinted, wrap around sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, baggy blue jeans and a baseball cap.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (422-5245), offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for an anonymous tip identifying the suspect.