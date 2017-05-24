Saginaw Township Police Say There’s An Easy Way To Avoid Being A Crime Victim

Summer time is a preferred time of the year for car larcenies. Saginaw Township Police say it’s usually juveniles or young adults looking for easy targets, a car or other vehicle left unlocked with valuables in plain sight. The thefts occur in parking lots or in driveways of homes.

Saginaw Township Police are teaming up with Saginaw Bay Underwriters and Frankenmuth Insurance for the annual “LOCK IT OR LOSE IT” campaign.

Police recommend parking in lighted areas of lots or install motion detectors on lights by your house. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 and report it so police can check the area. Pussehl said the best prevention is to remove the temptation by not leaving valuable items in plain view inside your unlocked vehicle.

He said the most recent arrests involved teenagers on bikes with backpacks to hold the stolen property.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl explains the “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign to reporters during a Wednesday news conference.

Saginaw Township Police are trying to find the owners of this property stolen from unlocked vehicles

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)