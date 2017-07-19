Saginaw Township Police Looking for Cash Advance Store Robbery Suspect

The Saginaw Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of the Check Into Cash store at 3986 Bay Rd. on Saturday, July 15. The men made of with an undisclosed amount of money and fled east on McCarty Rd. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects and their vehicle to police.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect without glasses. He was dropped off by Waterside Apartments in the McCarty and Barnard area after the robbery occurred and before the suspect vehicle was stopped by a Carrollton Township officer on I-675. The suspect is described as standing between 5’9″-6’1″ with a thin build and pock mark scars on the left side of his face. Anyone with information about the suspect can call the police department at (989) 793-2310, after hours at (989) 797-4580 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 422-JAIL (5245).