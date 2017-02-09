Saginaw Township Police Investigating Late Afternoon Shooting

Saginaw Township Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting incident in the parking lot of the Morley Building at 2117 Schust.

Officers say a 34-year-old woman, an employee, was attacked by a man known to her around 5:00 p.m., Thursday, as she entered her vehicle. The suspect fired a shotgun multiple times into the victim’s vehicle as she tried to drive away. The victim escaped after suffering a leg wound and did receive treatment.

The suspect also left the area before being located by State Police troopers driving his vehicle in the city of Saginaw. He was arrested after attempting to flee.

The firearm used by the 44-year-old suspect in the shooting was recovered.

Authorities believe the suspect acted alone.