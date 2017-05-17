Saginaw Township Police Department Hold Annual Awards Program And Memorial Service

The Saginaw Township Police Department’s annual Awards Program and Memorial Service Tuesday evening saluted a number of officers for individual initiatives within the last year or a career spent keeping the community safe.

Award recipients included Detective Scott Jackson as Officer of the Year with two Lifetime Meritorious Service Awards going to Detective Don Koski and Officer Donald Morse who are both retiring after many years with the Department.

Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says nearly a half dozen civilians were also recognized for their work in helping the department and he encouraged others to do the same.

Pussehl added Saginaw County is blessed to have so many law enforcement agencies that can come together when there’s a need to help each other solve crimes.