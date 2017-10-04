Saginaw Township Planning Commissioners Okay Auto Dealership Expansion

A local auto dealership will be undergoing an expansion soon.

Serra Automotive of Saginaw received approval from the Saginaw Township Planning Commission Wednesday to develop existing commercial property at 4320 Bay Road.

Assistant Director of Community Development Tony Dier says some land just to the east of the existing dealership which is currently vacant will be converted to provide roughly 180 parking and display spaces.

Dier called that a big plus for the business.

He added site improvements could begin perhaps later this fall.