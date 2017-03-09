Saginaw Township Officials Hold State of the Township Address

The Saginaw Township Business Alliance gathered at the Horizon’s Conference Center Thursday, March 9 for a State of the Community address. Township Supervisor Tim Braun outlined a number of investments made in the community over the past year, with awards being handed out to businesses who have developed or expanded in 2016. Police, fire and public works officials also outlined their roles in benefiting the community.

Braun says development is not an easy process.

“A lot of it is financing. If you’re going to build a new building, you’ve got to have the financing. Then you’ve got to find a general contractor that you’re comfortable with. And that’s so important… It’s a long, slow process.”

Braun says the township will do whatever it can to help facilitate development and make that process as smooth as possible. Township Associate Planner Anthony Dier says there are several new projects already underway or planned for 2017.

Five business were presented with awards. They were recognized for the investments they’ve made in the township over the past year. The New Construction Award was given to Dr. Jessica Bentoski for opening the Saginaw Pediatric Dentistry. The Expansion and Redevelopment Award was awarded to Wellspring Lutheran Services and Saginaw Valley Ford Lincoln, and the Renovation and Redevelopment Award was presented to Rightway Automotive Credit and Paramount Rehabilitation Services.

The businesses invested about $11.25 million in development in 2016.

The issue of crime was covered during the conference. Police Lt. Rick Herren spoke about the policies the department takes to not only react to crime, but to prevent it. Community policing programs and partnerships with businesses are just some of the initiatives.

Herren says those partnerships create a win-win situation.

“We’re fortunate here that we have such a good, working relationship with our businesses, that they will supplement our programs through donations, through fundraising… And we present it and say, ‘We’re going to do this, this is what we expect to see and this is how it will benefit you.'””

Herren says preventing crime before it happens is also more cost effective than all the factors that go into investigating a crime after the fact.