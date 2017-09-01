Saginaw Township Officers to Return to Work After Fatal Shooting

Two Saginaw Township Police officers involved in a July 19 shooting that killed 38-year-old Farhad Jabbari, have been cleared to return to work. Chief Don Pussehl issued a statement Friday, saying investigations by state police and the Saginaw County Prosecutor have determined that the officers acted within the law. Prosecutor John McColgan issued a statement last week, clearing the officers of any criminal wrongdoing.

Pussehl said his department has also conducted their own internal investigation to ensure compliance with department policy. He said that investigation determined the officers did not violate policies and procedures, and he has cleared both to return to full-duty status.

Pussehl said his department’s policy is to review every incident involving use of physical force by an officer against a citizen. He said the review is done to confirm that officers are acting lawfully and within agency rules, and also to learn from each encounter and adapt training and procedures as necessary. Pussehl said Saginaw Township Police will continue to thoroughly review all facets of the incident to ensure standards, training and actions meet citizens’expectations for professional police service.

