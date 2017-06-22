Saginaw Township Looks To Amend Residential Zoning Ordinances

Proposed revisions to Saginaw Township’s residential zoning district language would give developers the ability to build houses on smaller or odd shaped lots between five and about 10 acres.

That followed a public hearing and vote during Wednesday night’s Township Planning Commission meeting.

Township Assistant Director of Community Development Tony Dier says an initial check shows around 17 parcels fitting that bill.

Dier added building a normal sized home on a smaller lot could be potentially appealing to first time home buyer’s or empty nester’s who don’t want to deal with maintaining a large yard.

A first reading is planned at July’s Township board meeting with a second reading and final vote scheduled for August.