Saginaw Township Looking To Adjust Ordinance Language To Build Homes On Smaller Lots

Homes could be built on smaller lots in Saginaw Township if a new Planned Neighborhood Development section is successfully added to special use requirements within the Township’s zoning ordinances.

Township Assistant Director of Community Development Tony Dier says would be developers are anticipating being able to sell to empty nester’s or first time home buyers looking for a place with a smaller yard to maintain.

The Township Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday June 21st at Seven P-M.

That’ll be followed by two readings before Township board with final action expected in August.