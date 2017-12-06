Saginaw Township Kroger Celebrates New Expansion

The Kroger grocery store at 4672 State St. in Saginaw Township held a grand re-opening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 6. The store recently remodeled and expanded, investing $9.5 million into the store into 110,000 square feet. To celebrate the update, the first 400 shoppers received a $10 Kroger gift card and a reusable shopping bag.

The building now features a new Kitchen Place, new selections in the deli, bakery, meat and seafood departments, a larger variety of baby items and more. The store also has more personal scans and check out lanes and offers Kroger’s online shopping service called Click List.

Kroger recently closed its Gratiot Ave. store due to financial losses from a lack of patronage. However, area residents with mobility issues often rely on nearby stores for their shopping needs. Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst says having more options in one location actually makes it easier on shoppers.

“When you think about us expanding a location, it’s so they can have everything under one roof. So how can they come here and not have to go to multiple different stores to get everything they need. ”

The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the pharmacy open from 9:00 to 9:00 Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 6:00 on Saturday and 11:00 to 6:00 on Sunday. For more information, call (989) 921-6221.