Saginaw Township Hopes To Attract Developers To Build Homes On Smaller Sites

Saginaw Township officials think they have a new resource to help developers build homes on smaller sized parcels.

Township Manager Rob Grose estimates there are 17 to 20 sites between seven and nine acres scattered throughout the community where the same sized homes could be built on a piece of land roughly 65 feet wide and 120 feet deep.

Grose explained such homes could be attractive to both first time buyers and older couples who don’t want to do so much yard work.

He spoke following approval of the proposal by Township trustees Monday night.

Grose adds the idea has been under consideration for about a decade or so and is similar to what’s been done in parts of suburban Detroit.