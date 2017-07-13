Saginaw Township Girl Selling Lemonade To Help Veterans

Samantha Stricker uses a bullhorn to advertise her lemonade stand. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

For years, young people have had a lemonade stand in front of their home.

An 11-year-old Saginaw Township girl, Samantha Stricker, is taking the concept to a new level. She’s heard of kids selling lemonade for cancer or other charities, but never to help veterans.

It’s the third year for her lemonade stand, raising $250 in the first two years. She has a goal of $500 this year.

Samantha’s lemonade stand, in front of American Legion Post 439, 5190 Weiss Road, west of Center Road, opened Thursday and will be open noon till 6:00 p.m., Friday and 11:00 a.m., till 5:00 p.m., Saturday.

Her mother , Kelly, says the lemonade stand was Samantha’s idea. She helped her daughter make the lemonade stand and the lemonade. Sons of American Legion member Terry Shark is encouraged by the girls efforts.

Proceeds from the lemonade stand will be used by the Aleda E. Lutz V. A. Hospital in Saginaw to buy blankets and personal care products for patients.

Samantha serves a satisfied customer at her lemonade stand