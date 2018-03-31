Saginaw Township Firefighters Battle House Fire

An early morning fire at 4263 Windemere in Saginaw Township remains under investigation.

Fire Chief Jim Peterson says crews responding to the two story dwelling around Two Saturday morning saw lots of flames shooting through the roof at the rear of the structure.

It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control with personnel remaining on scene for three hours altogether.

No injuries were reported.

Losses were described as heavy, but no dollar figure was initially available.

No one was home at the time the fire started.