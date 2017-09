Unattended food on the stove is being blamed for a kitchen fire at a duplex on 6220 Weiss in Saginaw Township. Fire Chief Jim Peterson said fire crews responded just after noon Tuesday, and spent about 90 minutes on scene. No injuries were reported.

Peterson said there was smoke damage in the unit with flames getting up into some of the kitchen cupboards, which will require remodeling. No dollar figure on the loss was initially available.

(WSGW file photo)