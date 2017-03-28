Saginaw Township To Continue Infrastructure Upgrades

Replacements of older water mains on Pacelli and Leo Streets on Saginaw Township’s southeast side plus four outdated fire hydrants on West Michigan all dating back to the 1950’s are planned this spring.

The Township’s Director of Public Services Sonny Grunwell says the work is part of a regular upgrade schedule that’s been on-going for a number of years.

Grunwell estimated a combined 3,500 lineal feet of plastic p-v-c pipe will be installed along with four up to date hydrants to provide improved water pressure.

He spoke after Township trustees approved a bid Monday night from Saginaw based Rohde Brothers to carry out the work for just over $469,000.