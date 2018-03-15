Saginaw Township Church Holds Security Training Conference

In 2010, Hopevale Church at 4873 N. Center Rd. in Saginaw Township was built with security in mind. While it’s a large building with many doors and windows, a security team is responsible for the safety of the congregation and staff. The church hosted a Security in Places of Worship training conference Thursday, March 15 for church personnel from around the Great Lakes Bay Region, presented by the Michigan State Police and Critical Incident Management in order to give staff the tools they can use in the event of a dangerous or hostile situation like an active shooter.

Presented by Critical Incident Management president and founder Tom Mynsberge and state police Trooper William Smith of the TriCity Post, attendees received valuable information on what to do in the event of a mass shooter, bomb threat or a number of other security concerns.

Smith says not every situation can be covered but the presentation lays out a wide variety of scenarios to prepare for. Smith spoke at length on personal safety, deescalation techniques and civil arrest laws.

Mynsberge says a proactive approach to security and remaining vigilant will save lives.

“It’s basically we’ve got to take responsibility. We can’t fail as a staff and undo our security measures here so we have to make sure we follow through with those, or we can’t fail as a staff and then expect the public to be even more cognizant than we are. So just stay vigilant.”

Hopevale Facilities Manager Jim Clunie says churches are often considered “soft targets,” meaning there isn’t a lot people can do if a bomb threat is made or a hostage situation takes place. He says the training will help change that perception.

Mynsberge says most churches and schools he speaks with have plans in place for emergency situations and he credits Saginaw County as having the best critical response teams in the country, thanks to a unique partnership between various law enforcement agencies and uniform training between those agencies.