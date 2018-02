Saginaw Township trustees acted Monday on a special use permit and tentative preliminary plat for a proposed new subdivision off Mackinaw Road to be known as “The Homestead”.

The nine acre plus site will have 31 lots with homes between 1,500 and 1,700 square feet in a single story design geared toward either “empty nest” older couples or newlyweds just starting out.

Construction is expected to start this summer once financing is worked out.