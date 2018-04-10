Saginaw Township Board Acts On Ordinance Amendment For Cell Tower And Sewer Cleaning Contract

Saginaw Township trustees approved an ordinance amendment on the recommendation of Planning Commissioners Monday that would pave the way for a Verizon request to build a cell phone communication tower later this year in Immerman Park.

Township Manager Rob Grose says the proposed location will be near the parking lot and dog run.

He added the ordinance change will allow the tower to be built in the park which is partially in a flood plain control district, but that the tower site itself is outside that flood plain.

Trustees also approved a low bid of nearly $39,000 from Saginaw based Satkowiak’s City Sewer Cleaners to clean and video inspect sanitary sewers.

Grose estimated about five miles of work will be done this year with more to follow before ultimately being completed in about 10 to 12 years and then started over again.

He says the goal is to eliminate sewer back up’s into home basements and reduce insurance liabilities