Saginaw Township Bank Robber Sought

Saginaw Township police are looking for the suspect in a Tuesday morning bank robbery. Officers responded to First State Bank at 5424 State St. around 9:50 a.m. for reports of a white man in a multi-colored ski mask demanding cash from a bank teller.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a dark-colored older model Chevy Impala parked in a school parking lot across Berberovich Drive. Police think the suspect went north on Berberovich.

He’s described as possibly middle-aged, white and about 5’9″ with a stocky build. The man was wearing the ski mask, a possible blue and yellow hooded coat and was carrying a backpack. If you have any information, call Saginaw Township Police, (989) 793-2310 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800- 422-JAIL.