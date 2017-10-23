Saginaw Township Accepts FEMA Recognition And Approves Payment for Police Laptop Computers

Saginaw Township has been recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its work helping residents with flood related issues.

The Township’s Director of Community Development is Ray Hausbeck who says the Community Rating system and its rules that the Township has been involved with since the late 1980’s have translated into decreased insurance premiums, especially for home and business owners with properties in the flood plain.

Hausbeck spoke after receiving a plaque from FEMA during Monday night’s Township Board meeting.

Township trustees also approved an annual payment of $30,000 to Saginaw County for 20 mobile data computers for the Township’s Police Department.

Township Supervisor Tim Braun says the laptop devices to be installed in police vehicles provide the primary means of communication to officers including emergency calls.

Braun added those computers generally have a five year life cycle before they need to be replaced.