Saginaw, Tokushima Celebrate Sister City Partnership

Last year a 10-member delegation from Saginaw traveled over 6,500 miles to visit its sister city Tokushima, Japan.
Saginaw Mayor Pro-tem Floyd Kloc updated his fellow city council members on the trip during Monday night’s council meeting. Kloc said the trip was made to recognize a 56-year relationship with the Japanese city.
The Japanese community paid for the construction of an authentic Japanese tea house in Saginaw’s Celebration Square area and Saginaw built a gazebo, similar to one in Borchard Park in Saginaw’s Old Town district, in Tokushima.
During an exchange of gifts, Tokshima’s mayor and council president were given Saginaw Spirit jerseys.