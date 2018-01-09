Saginaw, Tokushima Celebrate Sister City Partnership
By Bill Hewitt
Jan 9, 2018 @ 12:01 AM
Saginaw Mayor Pro-tem Floyd Kloc describes a local delegation's visit to sister city Tokushima, Japan. Tokushima's mayor and city council president received Saginaw Spirit jerseys. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Last year a 10-member delegation from Saginaw traveled over 6,500 miles to visit its sister city Tokushima, Japan.

Saginaw Mayor Pro-tem Floyd Kloc updated his fellow city council members on the trip during Monday night’s council meeting. Kloc said the trip was made to recognize a 56-year relationship with the Japanese city.

The Japanese community paid for the construction of an authentic Japanese tea house in Saginaw’s Celebration Square area and Saginaw built a gazebo, similar to one in Borchard Park in Saginaw’s Old Town district, in Tokushima.

During an exchange of gifts, Tokshima’s mayor and council president were given Saginaw Spirit jerseys.

