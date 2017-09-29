Saginaw Temple Theater Capacity Crowd Watches “The Sultan And The Saint”

Reaching out to find common ground despite differences in faith and culture is just one of the themes of a new one hour docu-drama called “The Sultan and the Saint”.

Bishop Joseph Cistone of the Saginaw Catholic Diocese says the production explores how Saint Francis of Assisi and Sultan Al-Malik al-Kamil of Egypt worked for peace between Christians and Muslims some 800 years ago.

Cistone says “The Sultan and the Saint” is well worth watching as the two men rise above fear and mistrust with the inspiration of God while teaching and learning from each other.

Cistone spoke following the Saginaw premiere of the movie to a capacity crowd at the Temple Theater Thursday.

He was joined as host by Saginaw based orthopedic and spinal surgeon Doctor Waheed Akbar, Saginaw Valley State University President Donald Bachand and WSGW’s own Art Lewis.

“The Sultan and the Saint” will premiere nationally on P-B-S December 26th at Eight P-M.