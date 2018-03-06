Saginaw Teen Arrested for Making School Threat on Social Media

A joint investigation between the Saginaw Police Department and the FBI into a social media threat against a school has led to an arrest. Police say the threat was made Thursday, March 1 on Facebook by a 14-year-old student and was directed at the Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy at 1000 Tuscola St. The nature of the threat isn’t known at this time. School officials closed the academy on Friday, March 3 as a precaution. At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, police arrested the teen, who faces charges of making a terrorist threat and using a computer to commit a crime. The student is being held in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.