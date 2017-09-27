Saginaw Superintendent Comments On Late State Aid Payment

Saginaw School District Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says there’s nothing new to add following the recent controversy over a late state aid payment.

McClain noted Huntington Bank acknowledged responsibility for the mix up with the wire transfer not going through until 5:01 p.m., on August 21st.

McClain says the district has been working with area lawmakers including Democratic State Representative Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw and Republican State Senator Ken Horn of Frankenmuth to try to minimize the potential financial impact.

McClain added he’s still waiting to hear back from state education officials about the issue.