Youngsters can get back to cooling off at Saginaw’s Splash Park, now that some damaged equipment has been repaired. The city had to temporarily close the park, part of the Frank N. Andersen Park, on Tuesday, after a loose water hose caused the damage.

Things are up and running again, in time for the weekend. The park is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.