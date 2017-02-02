Saginaw Spirit Retire Vince Trocheck’s Number 89 Jersey

The Saginaw Spirit retired the first jersey in the history of the Ontario Hockey League franchise Wednesday night at the Dow Event Center.

It’s the number 89 belonging to Vince Trocheck who starred for the Spirit between 2009 and 2013.

Trocheck had nothing but praise for the team and the community he regards as his second home, calling the Spirit a great organization.

Trocheck who’s a Pittsburgh native was just 15 when the Spirit acquired him.

He’s the all time franchise leader in assists and still second in goals scored.

Trocheck plays now for the National Hockey League Florida Panthers and competed in the N-H-L All Star game held this past weekend in Los Angeles.