Saginaw Spirit Looking for New Head Coach

Saginaw Spirit Head Coach Spencer Carbery is leaving to become an assistant coach in the American Hockey League. Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill congratulated Carbery in making the announcement, saying they wish him the best of luck and have begun the process of finding a

replacement.

Carbery coached the Spirit for one season, joining the team in June, 2016. Before that, he spent five season as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the South Carolina Stingrays. He is a native of Victoria, British Columbia.