Saginaw Spirit, Dow Event Center Playing Major Role In Saginaw Revival

Hockey is a big draw in the Saginaw area. Saginaw Spirit President Craig Goslin says the team has a major impact not only in Saginaw, leading the 60 team Canadian Hockey League in dasherboard ad and team logo apparel sales plus corporate support.

Goslin told those attending Thursday morning’s Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Percolator Club breakfast the Ontario Hockey League team has an annual $15 million impact on the region. Some time this month, the two millionth fan in the team’s 15 year history, will attend a Spirit hockey game at the downtown Saginaw Dow Event Center. While the majority of fans, 45%, come from Saginaw County, Midland County residents account for 32% of the fan base and 18% from Bay County.

The team and its Saginaw Spirit Foundation have been a real life saver. The annual “Shocks & Saves” hockey game has raised more than $400,000, placing over 165 automatic external defibrilators in high traffic areas. The AED’s have been used 12 times, saving 10 lives. The Saginaw Spirit Foundation donates some $250,000 each season to a variety of charities.

The OHL team’s Head Coach Spencer Carbery said while the squad had a rough start early in this season the team is in the running for the post season action.

Goslin said turning the former Saginaw Civic Center over to Saginaw County, with taxpayer support and hiring SMG as its manager, the Dow Event Center is paying dividends. With 200 employees, the Dow Event Center has an annual payroll of $1.4 million and spends $2.3 million with local vendors.

With last year’s banking merger, the First Merrit Bank Event Park will soon become the Huntington Bank Event Park.