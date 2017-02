A Tuesday night shooting in Saginaw is now a homicide. Police say 17-year-old Deqauris Essex died at a local hospital following the shooting, discovered about 7:30 p.m. near Cass and South Harrison.

Someone flagged down a Saginaw Township Police officer near the

Saginaw County Jail after shooting. The officer found Essex with critical injuries inside a vehicle.

No suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.