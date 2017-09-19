Saginaw Schools Deals with Fallout from Inadvertent Late Payment on State Loan

Saginaw Public Schools may encounter some credit issues in the future, after receiving a Notice of Default on a late State Aid Note payment. The district submitted the $2.7 million payment by wire transfer at a Huntington Bank branch on the August 21 due date, but because of new authorization procedures since Huntington acquired First Merit bank, it took several hours for the payment to go through. The bank said the payment was processed at 5:01 p.m., one minute after the deadline. Saginaw Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain said after some discussion with state treasury officials, the district received the Notice of Default on September 14.

The issue was expected to come up when the school board meets Wednesday night (September 20). For now, McClain said the district will make the annual payment in advance, instead of on the due date as it’s done in the past.

McClain said the default notice could make it more difficult for Saginaw Schools to borrow from the state in the future, and will have to be disclosed on financial statements.

(WSGW file photo)