Saginaw School Trustees Working To Develop A New Partnership Agreement With the State

By Bill Hewitt
|
Apr 5, 3:38 AM
Saginaw School superintendent Nathaniel McClain outlines requirements for new partnership with state. (WSGW News photo by Bill lHewitt)

Saginaw School District trustees are working to develop a new partnership designed to keep two schools open. State School Superintendent Brian Whiston met with the board Tuesday. Whiston says
the goal is to keep the whole community working together.

The state’s School Reform Office has agreed to give the Saginaw Schools and nine other districts a second chance to improve the 38 schools that were to be closed for poor academic performance. The districts will have three years to develop goals and ways to accomplish them.

Whiston’s office will provide any assistance they may need to accomplish the goals. He’s appointed a representative from his staff to be a liaison. The Saginaw district’s unions, the Saginaw Intermediate School District and other community groups are offering expertise to help improve performance.

Saginaw school trustees have tentatively set a roundtable discussion for April 11th to determine those goals for Jesse Loomis School and Saginaw High. The partnership agreement must be submitted to Whiston’s office by April 30th.

State School Superintendent Brian Whiston meets with Saginaw’s school board. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

