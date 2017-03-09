Saginaw School Officials Considering Adjustments To Partnership Agreement With State

Saginaw school district Superintendent Nathaniel McClain believes the first of its kind partnership agreement with the state developed last year

does provide an advantage.

The state is now asking districts representing all of the 38 schools across Michigan on the potential closure list to have partnership agreements which could mean an 18 month reprieve from actual closings.

McClain said after Wednesday evening’s school board briefing session that Saginaw is willing to make adjustments, although he’d like to have more time.

McClain believes Saginaw High School and Loomis Academy can get off that closure list with the steps being taken to upgrade academics at both buildings.