Saginaw School on National Blue Ribbon List

Thirteen Michigan schools, including Saginaw’s Handley Elementary, have received National Blue Ribbon honors for 2017. The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. Handley is part of the Saginaw Public Schools’ program for creative and academically talented students.

The National Blue Ribbon program is in its 35th year, and more than 8,500 schools have been named to the list over the years. An awards ceremony is scheduled for early November in Washington. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said “National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future.”

Besides Saginaw, the Michigan schools are in Rochester Hills, Byron Center, Otsego, Boon, Canton,Dearborn, Ann Arbor, Grosse Pointe, Jenison and St. Joseph.