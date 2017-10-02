Saginaw School on National Blue Ribbon List
By Ann Williams
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 2:25 PM
photo courtesy Saginaw Public Schools

Thirteen Michigan schools,  including Saginaw’s Handley Elementary, have received National Blue Ribbon honors for 2017. The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. Handley is part of the Saginaw Public Schools’ program for creative and academically talented students.

The National Blue Ribbon program is in its 35th year, and more than 8,500 schools have been named  to the list over the years. An awards ceremony is scheduled for early November in Washington. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said “National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future.”

Besides Saginaw, the Michigan schools are in Rochester Hills, Byron Center, Otsego, Boon, Canton,Dearborn, Ann Arbor, Grosse Pointe, Jenison and St. Joseph.

Related Content

Bay City Officials Hear Housing Study Report
Midland County Seeing Higher than Usual Levels of ...
Explosion Kills 1, Injures 1 at Saginaw Plant
Celebration Held for Famed Saginaw Poet
Annual Small Bus Road-eo Takes Place in Frankenmut...
Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation In S...
Comments