Saginaw School District Preparing For May Non-Homestead Property Tax Vote

Businesses and secondary property owners, but NOT primary residential homeowners will be impacted by a planned May 2nd non-homestead property tax vote in the Saginaw School District. A defeat would mean cutting some $1.1 million from the Saginaw district’s general fund.

Backers like Saginaw area Democratic State Representative Vanessa Guerra say Buena Vista voters should have an easier time supporting the proposal now that the remaining debt from the failed B V School District of around $750,000 has been settled.

Guerra and Saginaw Intermediate School District Superintendent Kathy Stewart were among those addressing the Saginaw School Board on the issue during its Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday.

The state will also cover election costs.

Saginaw trustees are to approve a resolution next Wednesday during the board’s action meeting asking Saginaw County to put the question on the ballot prior to a February 7th deadline.