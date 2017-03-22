Saginaw School District Opens Food Pantry For W. E. Thompson Middle School Families

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain, Principal Rachel Reid join students Lexus Nickelberry and Zachary Gawne to cut the ribbon opening the food pantry. Thompson faculty member Julie Kolobaric watches the ribbon cutting. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Students and staff at Saginaw’s Willie E. Thompson Middle School have something unique for similar schools across the state. A food pantry, the ‘Tiger Den’, is now available for Thompson students and their families.

The ‘Tiger Den’ opened Wednesday morning at the Court Street school, with a supply of nonperishable food products. It includes canned fruits and vegetables, pastas, grains, cereals, peanut butter, crackers and shelf stable milk. The food is provided through the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. The students will also receive cooking classes and nutrition tips from the Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Service.

Educators say hunger is a big problem affecting a student’s ability to learn. Superintendent Nathaniel McClain would like to expand the concept through the entire district to help all students succeed in getting an education. He thinks the cooking classes may also create an appetite to pursue culinary arts classes at the district’s career center.