Saginaw School District Officials Vow To Keep Threatened Schools Open And Under Local Control

Saginaw School District officials say they’ll fight to keep open and maintain local control over Saginaw High and Jessie Loomis Elementary.

Both schools have been listed along with 36 others throughout Michigan for closure by the state for being in the bottom 5% of academic performance over the last three years.

District Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says the state went back on its word that it would not refer to recent student testing data that underwent a format change and could be considered at least questionable if not flawed.

McClain and others argue grades and graduation rates are improving throughout the district, but that more time is needed to fully achieve those results thanks in part to a recent partnership with the state.

The School Reform Office will take the next 30 to 45 days to decide the feasibility of closing schools.

It may decide to leave some open if it’s believed closure would pose an unreasonable hardship for students with no better options.