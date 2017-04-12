Saginaw School District Officials Looking For Ways To Boost Student Achievement

Saginaw school board members plus district administrators and concerned residents gathered at Thompson Middle School Tuesday to brainstorm ideas on how to boost student academic performance.

Ideas included improving the classroom culture and climate by putting away things like cell phones and putting greater emphasis on improving student attendance.

The district is being encouraged to partner more with local businesses plus public and private social service agencies to help students achieve attendance and academic goals including through mentoring initiatives.

The community in-put will be part of an updated partnership agreement to be submitted to the state by the end of April.

All this comes as the state has backed off its earlier decision to close Saginaw High School and Loomis Academy for at least the next three years.

Board President Rudy Patterson says the state will do an evaluation after 18 months, but that the district will set the goals and bench-marks as part of that process.