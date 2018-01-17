Saginaw School District Hears Update On Priority List Schools

There’s increasing optimism about Saginaw’s Jesse Loomis Academy and Saginaw High being able to get off the state’s priority list for academically under performing schools.

School board trustees and district administrators met with partners including the state plus the Saginaw Intermediate School District Tuesday.

Saginaw school board President Rudy Patterson says a nine month progress report indicates students at the two schools are showing advances in the classroom, but could go farther with the hiring of more academic interventionists to help teachers.

Patterson promised the board will consider that as need and finances dictate.

He added another report will follow in nine months as part of a three year overall evaluation process.