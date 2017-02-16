Saginaw School District Considering Court Fight If Necessary To Stop School Closures

Saginaw School Board trustees have voted to give Superintendent Nathaniel McClain permission to seek legal counsel to if necessary stop state enforcement of the possible closure of Saginaw High School plus Loomis Academy and maintain local control.

The School Reform Office under Governor Snyder’s office cited continued low scores by those schools on standardized tests.

But Board President Rudy Patterson argued the SRO acted prematurely as academics are now improving at both buildings and the state only recently established the first of its kind partnership agreement with Saginaw.

Patterson added the board also agreed to send a resolution to the SRO declaring the Saginaw community opposes the state’s closure plans.

Loomis Academy and Saginaw High plus Atkins Elementary in the Bridgeport-Spaulding district are on a list of 38 schools across Michigan targeted for closure.

An SRO decision on closure could come next month, effective at the end of the current school year.