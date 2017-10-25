Saginaw School District Budget Audit Very Positive For The Second Year In A Row

A positive audit report Wednesday from Yeo and Yeo for the second year in a row for the Saginaw school district is cause for optimism for Superintendent Nathaniel McClain and school board President Rudy Patterson.

McClain and Patterson say concessions by employees including teachers and administrators reversed several years of structural deficits and helped restore a healthy unassigned general fund balance of nearly $13,000,000 to the district’s finances for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

McClain added with a more stable bottom line, efforts will focus on enhancing educational programs to attract more students.

It’s estimated the district has lost some 3,600 students over the last decade.