Saginaw School District Anticipating Support From City And County In School Closings Fight

Both the city of Saginaw and Saginaw County are preparing to support Saginaw school district officials in their battle to keep open Loomis Academy and Saginaw High School.

The state is considering closing both buildings plus Atkins Elementary in the neighboring Bridgeport-Spaulding school district because of recurring low test scores.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning says school closures would devastate those neighborhoods.

Browning along with some city council members and Chairman Carl Ruth of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners attended the Saginaw School Board’s City-County Liaison Committee meeting Thursday evening.

Both the Saginaw City Council and Saginaw County Commissioners are expected to vote next week on formal resolutions backing the Saginaw schools.