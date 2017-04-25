Saginaw School Board Working To Finalize Updated Partnership With The State

Saginaw school board trustees are putting the final touches on an updated partnership agreement to be presented to the state by April 30th.

District Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says the document will address Saginaw High and Loomis Academy which were both threatened with closure by the state for recurring poor academic performance.

The state has since backed off that threat.

McClain says more language has been provided to cover other buildings like Thompson Middle School that may also find themselves in trouble with either the state’s School Reform Office or the Michigan Department of Education.

McClain added the board will meet again at Five P-M Tuesday in the Administration Building on Millard to try to finalize some of the partnership language related to Saginaw High School.