Saginaw School Board Votes To Obtain Legal Counsel As Part Of Effort To Keep Schools Open

Saginaw School District officials are preparing to go to court if necessary to keep open Saginaw High School and the Loomis Academy. The state targeted both buildings for possible closure due to sustained poor academic performance. Wednesday night, the Saginaw school board voted unanimously to seek legal counsel in the case.

Saginaw Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says the fight now is to NOT lose those students and buildings to entities outside the district.

McClain added state education officials will be touring Loomis Academy and Saginaw High early next week to see first hand how students are learning. He and other district leaders maintain classroom performance has improved due to factors including new textbooks and computers.

The state’s final decision on closure or some other alternative could come in a few weeks.